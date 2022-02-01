Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -9.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

