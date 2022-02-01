Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTLT traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

