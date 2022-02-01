Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.94

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 71086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cedar Fair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

