Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.76. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

