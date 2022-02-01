Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,403 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,392,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 258,476 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 546.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 55,603 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVNC opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

