Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.