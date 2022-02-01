Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 359 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

