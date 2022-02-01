Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP opened at $437.16 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

