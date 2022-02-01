Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.