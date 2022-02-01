Centric Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000844 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

