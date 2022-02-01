Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $100.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.92.

CDAY opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.84. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

