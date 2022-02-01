CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading 6.6% Higher

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.42. Approximately 76,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,480,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.87.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 702.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $46,331,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $43,041,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

