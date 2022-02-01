Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce sales of $891.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $875.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $921.78 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $790.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $335.49. 300,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

