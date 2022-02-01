ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $879,395.42 and approximately $24,325.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.67 or 1.00261203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00074885 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021101 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00029993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.43 or 0.00521517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

