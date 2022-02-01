Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.57.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $131.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

