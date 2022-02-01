Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,303. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

