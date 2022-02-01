China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Update

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CHGI stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. China Carbon Graphite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Get China Carbon Graphite Group alerts:

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.