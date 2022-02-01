China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Update

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CHGI stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. China Carbon Graphite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
About China Carbon Graphite Group
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.