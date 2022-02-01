CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CHS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51. CHS has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.