Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cielo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cielo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.49. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.04%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.0112 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.15%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

