Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.87

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.87 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 1688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cimpress by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

