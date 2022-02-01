Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.7% but revenues lagged the same by 0.3%. The company is poised to benefit from strength across its BuildASign and Printi businesses, investment in brands and innovation and the partnership with Wix in the quarters ahead. Solid product offerings and synergistic gains from acquired assets are likely to be beneficial. Depositphotos and its subsidiary were acquired in October 2021 and are expected to boost Cimpress’ DIY product offerings. Strong growth in number of VistaCreate monthly active users also bode well. Pandemic-related uncertainties, supply-chain constraints and inflation in raw material costs are concerning. International business operations have exposed it to multiple risks. In the past three months, its share has underperformed the industry.”

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cimpress by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.