Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. 4,558,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,190. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 436,441 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 24.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

