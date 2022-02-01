Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.05 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.