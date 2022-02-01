Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 12.4% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acas LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

