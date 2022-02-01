Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cirrus Logic stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

