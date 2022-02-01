Citigroup Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $375.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $475.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $461.00.
NYSE:GNRC opened at $282.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.65. Generac has a twelve month low of $248.07 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
