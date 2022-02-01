Citigroup Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $375.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $475.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $461.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $282.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.65. Generac has a twelve month low of $248.07 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

