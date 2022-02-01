Citigroup Inc. Buys 512 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $2,870,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,725 shares of company stock worth $2,037,935. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.02. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

