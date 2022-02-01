Citigroup Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,266,000 after buying an additional 82,551 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 91.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

