Citigroup Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 309.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cassava Sciences worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 145.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.