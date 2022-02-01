Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,743 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,908 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDD. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 138.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,189 shares of company stock worth $562,769. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

