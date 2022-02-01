Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

