Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%.
NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.
