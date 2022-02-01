Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

