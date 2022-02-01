Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 47.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,696 shares of company stock valued at $59,632,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

