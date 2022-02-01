Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.