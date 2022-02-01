Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 413,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

