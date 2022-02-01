Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NYSE:NET opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

