Coatue Management LLC Acquires 103,239 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,239 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CureVac by 910,987.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CureVac by 5,379.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth about $11,396,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth about $10,656,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 103.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 144,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get CureVac alerts:

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $133.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.