Coatue Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,071,472 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,071,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,210,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 1.21% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

VSCO stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.30. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

