Coatue Management LLC Invests $16.71 Million in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,709,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Caribou Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,168,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,676,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

CRBU opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.66. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085 in the last quarter.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.