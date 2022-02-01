Coatue Management LLC Reduces Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,568,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,858 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $138,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $3,063,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

