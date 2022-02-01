Coatue Management LLC Sells 735,842 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,643,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,842 shares during the quarter. XPeng comprises approximately 1.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of XPeng worth $342,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in XPeng by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in XPeng by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

XPeng stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. On average, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

