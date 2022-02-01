Coco Enterprises LLC Acquires Shares of 39,750 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.9% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

