Coco Enterprises LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coco Enterprises LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.63. 671,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,571,286. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.26. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.