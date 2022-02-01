Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lowered its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the quarter. Coherent comprises 1.7% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Coherent were worth $33,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.37. 1,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,882. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.43 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

