Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $341,269,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $187,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,258 shares of company stock worth $99,109,958.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

