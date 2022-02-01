Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) to report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.79. Colliers International Group posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,204. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average is $136.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,219,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 102,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

