Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

