Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Reduced by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,460 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

FIX opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

