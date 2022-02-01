Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives €6.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBK shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:CBK traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting €7.59 ($8.52). The stock had a trading volume of 8,904,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a twelve month high of €7.97 ($8.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

