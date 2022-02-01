Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Shares of MGDDF stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.75. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

